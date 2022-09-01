Munster vs London Irish team news for the game at Musgrave Park this Friday 7.30pm
MUNSTER WILL PLAY London Irish in a pre-season friendly against London Irish at Musgrave Park this Friday (7.30pm)

Graham Rowntree has named a strong side to face the Gallagher Premiership side in Cork.

The likes of Simon Zebo, Jack O’Donoghue, Jean Kleyn all start for the Irish province.

Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa and Chris Moore are also named in the squad.

Former Ireland coach and Munster man Declan Kidney will also be at the game.

“Heading to Munster is always a special occasion, it will be a great experience for our younger players to play at Musgrave Park,” said Kidney, who is London Irish's Director of Rugby.

“It’s a venue that is steeped in the tradition of Munster Rugby.

“Getting players minutes on the pitch is invaluable as we enter the final stages of our preparation for the season ahead. We managed to get 31 players some minutes under their belts last weekend in Jersey, and Friday night is another opportunity to do so again.

Tickets for the match are available here.

The team looks like this

Munster starting team 

Fullback 15. Simon Zebo

Winger 14. Calvin Nash 

Centres 13. Chris Farrell, 12. Rory Scannell

Winger 11. Shane Daly

Out half 10. Ben Healy Scrumhalf 9. Neil Cronin

Front row 1. Josh Wycherley, 2. Scott Buckley, 3. Keynan Knox;

Second row 4. Jean Kleyn 5. Eoin O’Connor

Backrow 6. Fineen Wycherley, 7. Jack O’Donoghue (C),, 8. Alex Kendellen.

Munster replacements 

Diarmuid Barron, Chris Moore, Roman Salanoa, Liam O’Connor, Edwin Edogbo, Thomas Ahern, Cian Hurley, Daniel Okeke, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Liam Coombes, Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch, Tony Butler, Mike Haley.

