Munster will play South Africa later this year as as part of the Springboks’ November tour

Sport

MUNSTER WILL welcome World Cup champions South Africa later this year as part of the Springboks’ November tour. 

Graham Rowntree's side will face the Boks' on Thursday, 10 November 

According to The Irish Examiner Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh is being touted as the venue for the game next winter.  

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said “We are delighted to welcome South Africa back to the province for the first time in over fifty years and we are grateful to the IRFU and SARU for all of their assistance in making this happen,” 

“Munster Rugby has a proud tradition of hosting major touring sides and to face the SA Select XV during this Autumn Series will be a hugely exciting prospect for the club and our supporters. 

“Now that we have the opposition and date, we are exploring venue options and will finalise supporter and ticket details as soon as possible. 



 

Ireland will play South Africa the week before (5 November), they will then face France (12 November), Italy (19 November) and England (26 November). 

Munster have never beaten South Africa in the three meetings they have faced each other. The last meeting came in 1970  

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber added, "Munster are a giant force in Ireland, and they will offer the SA Select XV exactly the type of test we need to build combinations and player depth as we prepare for the Rugby World Cup next year. 

“We have been working with a large squad this year so that we can give an expanded group of players a chance to stake a claim for places in the Rugby World Cup and beyond, and by facing top opposition such as Munster and Bristol, I have no doubt we will get some of the answers we need with the international extravaganza about a year away.” 

The match venue and ticket information will be confirmed in due course. 

Munster’s Record v South Africa 

1951| Munster 6-11 South Africa, Thomond Park 

1960 | Munster 3-9 South Africa, Musgrave Park 

1970 | Munster 9-25 South Africa, Thomond Park

