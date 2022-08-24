Munster will play South Africa later this year as as part of the Springboks’ November tour

MUNSTER WILL welcome World Cup champions South Africa later this year as part of the Springboks’ November tour.

Graham Rowntree's side will face the Boks' on Thursday, 10 November

According to The Irish Examiner Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh is being touted as the venue for the game next winter.

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said “We are delighted to welcome South Africa back to the province for the first time in over fifty years and we are grateful to the IRFU and SARU for all of their assistance in making this happen,”

“Munster Rugby has a proud tradition of hosting major touring sides and to face the SA Select XV during this Autumn Series will be a hugely exciting prospect for the club and our supporters.

“Now that we have the opposition and date, we are exploring venue options and will finalise supporter and ticket details as soon as possible.



📢 𝗙𝗶𝘅𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 | Munster Rugby will take on a touring side for the first time in six years when a South Africa Select XV face the province on Thursday, November 10.



Full details ⤵️@Springboks #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) August 24, 2022



Ireland will play South Africa the week before (5 November), they will then face France (12 November), Italy (19 November) and England (26 November).

Munster have never beaten South Africa in the three meetings they have faced each other. The last meeting came in 1970

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber added, "Munster are a giant force in Ireland, and they will offer the SA Select XV exactly the type of test we need to build combinations and player depth as we prepare for the Rugby World Cup next year.

“We have been working with a large squad this year so that we can give an expanded group of players a chance to stake a claim for places in the Rugby World Cup and beyond, and by facing top opposition such as Munster and Bristol, I have no doubt we will get some of the answers we need with the international extravaganza about a year away.”

The match venue and ticket information will be confirmed in due course.

Munster’s Record v South Africa

1951| Munster 6-11 South Africa, Thomond Park

1960 | Munster 3-9 South Africa, Musgrave Park

1970 | Munster 9-25 South Africa, Thomond Park