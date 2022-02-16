Niamh Fahey has won her 100th cap for Ireland and wants to reach the World Cup in 2023

IRELAND'S NIAMH Fahey has been rewarded with her 100th cap in the Pinatar Cup cup against Poland.

Fahey ply's her trade at Liverpool and made her Ireland bow in 2007 in a 1-1 draw against the Portuguese.

She's had a stunning career at clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Bordeaux, and current club Liverpool.

The Galway women has stated that her accolades are great, but feels that she has more to give now that World Cup qualification with the women's side is upon the horizon.

Ireland and Fahey started their Pinatar Cup adventure against Poland on Wednesday and will face two other teams between then and 22 February in the eight-team competition.

Ireland's manager Vera Pauw had said that the Galwegian will start against the Polish and has said that she's was a bit on edge over the now achieved landmark.

Pauw kept her word and named the midfielder/defender in the starting lineup

Speaking on Tuesday Fahey said:

"Over one of the three games I hopefully will make the 100th cap," the Galway native said before the team selection had been confirmed.

"It’s an amazing thing to be on the verge of doing but it’s also a bit of a distraction because you’re waiting for that; 'am I going to get the start or am I not?’

"When it happens I’m going to be very proud but at the minute I’m a little bit on edge waiting to see what’s going to happen."

Ireland have improved under the Dutchwomen's stewardship and are now second in their World Cup qualifying group, this may grant them a play-off place

Ireland have never made it to the World Cup in the women's format.

The 34-year-old is no spring chicken when it comes to football, but still believes that Ireland can create history by making the 2023 World Cup and wants to be part of it.

"One of the biggest things I have is not having made the step to a major finals," she said. "I’ve managed to make 99 caps so far but the biggest thing is not being at a major tournament and that’s something I want to happen.

"It’s great having all these caps but not making a finals is a disappointment so hopefully that will happen in this campaign.

"We’re in a good position. We’re obviously in a tough group but I think so far, we’re second, we’ve put ourselves in a strong position and we’ve got tough games coming up but I’m very confident that we can do it, we can finally get across the line.

"We have a lot of leaders in this group, there’s a lot of experience with the likes of Denise [O’Sullivan], Diane [Caldwell], Louise [Quinn], you’ve got leaders everywhere and that’s a really strong position for the whole team.

"It would mean everything, it would be the pinnacle of my career if I was able to get us to a final and create history.

"It would mean absolutely everything and hopefully we can do it. We’re in a strong position, we have the quality and we’ll see. We have some tough games coming up."