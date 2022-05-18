Paddy Kenny has trolled Wayne Rooney for suggesting that QPR's role in Manchester City's 2012 title win was a fix

Paddy Kenny has trolled Wayne Rooney on social media for questioning QPR and his own role in Manchester City's maiden title win back in 2012.

The former Ireland keeper was in goal that day and let in Aguero's famous 93.20 winner that ended United's title chances.

This week former United striker Wayne Rooney speaking at a Premier League Hall of Fame ceremony. said : “On reflection, Paddy Kenny should have done better for a couple of the goals,”

Rooney also added “City get the second goal, and QPR kick it straight back to them. That’s never been questioned, which I find strange.

“Djibril Cisse celebrating with the City players after the game. Listen, it’s a historic moment in the Premier League, and I’m sure if you’re not a Manchester United player it’s probably the greatest moment in the league.”

🤣🤣 wasn’t even bothered about diving to be fair 🤣🎣🎣 pic.twitter.com/slvqzWBN4K — Paddy Kenny (@paddykenny17) May 18, 2022

Rooney has been attending court with his wife Coleen and online a not so flattering picture of Rooney surfaced of him.

The 36-year-old was trolled by Kenny on his own Twitter account.

He posted a side by side picture of Rooney's photo with the caption: ' 36 v 44, Rooney must of let that Aguero goal get to him'

He added to this own tweet by saying sarcastically: 'wasn’t even bothered about diving to be fair'

Alex Ferguson, United's legendary manager, took issue with Sunderland fans celebrating City's win. He told the players never to forget their fans mocking them.

“I said to Giggs and the boys, you remember this day.

“And that’s exactly what I said to the players yesterday. Those Sunderland fans that were cheering for City, remember the day. We won’t forget that, I’m telling you.”

United and Rooney seemed to hear Fergusons words of warning and would then go on to win the League the year after.