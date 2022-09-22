Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy are through to the Rowing World Championship final, which takes place this weekend

BOTH FINTAN McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan are still in the hunt to retain their lightweight double sculls after winning their semi-final at the World Rowing Championships in Racice, Czech Republic.

McCarthy and O'Donovan are the current Olympic, European, and World Champions and will now head to the final which takes place at 1.23pm on Saturday.

The Irish pair didn't dominate from the start, but they beat the Swiss and Ukraine teams to first.



And the dream team delivers, again. A strong final 500 metres sees Paul O'Donovan & Fintan McCarthy win their A/B semi-final of the men's lightweight double at the World Rowing Championships. The defending champions are back in the final. Can anyone stop them? pic.twitter.com/ogqmtbzD0I — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) September 22, 2022



The duo won with a stroke rate – hovering around the 39 per-minute mark – as they finished nearly a boat length ahead of the Swiss in a time of 6:24.41.

In other news Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen finished second in their women's lightweight double sculls semi-final.

They finished second to Great Britain in a time of 7:02.15.