Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy are through to the Rowing World Championship final, which takes place this weekend

Bavaria , Germany - 14 August 2022; Paul O'Donovan, left, and Fintan McCarthy of Ireland celebrate after winning gold in the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Final A during day 4 of the European Championships 2022 at Olympic Regatta Centre in Munich, Germany. (Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

BOTH FINTAN McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan are still in the hunt to retain their lightweight double sculls after winning their semi-final at the World Rowing Championships in Racice, Czech Republic. 

McCarthy and O'Donovan are the current Olympic, European, and World Champions and will now head to the final which takes place at 1.23pm on Saturday. 

The Irish pair didn't dominate from the start, but they beat the Swiss and Ukraine teams to first. 



 

The duo won with a stroke rate – hovering around the 39 per-minute mark – as they finished nearly a boat length ahead of the Swiss in a time of 6:24.41. 

In other news Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen finished second in their women's lightweight double sculls semi-final. 

They finished second to Great Britain in a time of 7:02.15. 

