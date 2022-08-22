Preview: Manchester United vs Liverpool details for Monday night's clash

THE BIGGEST game in English football will take place tonight and it could be a cracker.

Manchester United welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford in the third game of the season.

Both side have got to this point without a win and will be looking to kickstart their season.

Manchester United are going through a harder time than their northwest rivals. They sit 19th in the table without a win, while Liverpool has 2 points from 2 games.

The game has so many narratives to it, you can't help being excited.

Here are details for the game tonight if you can stomach it.

Where can I watch it

TV channel: In the UK, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 6:30pm on Monday Night Football.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game online via the Sky Go app.

What time is it on

The game will kick off at 8pm

Where is it on

The game will take place at Old Trafford

What have the managers have said

Ten Hag: "I knew it’s a process and I will stay consistent to the philosophy and to the plan we had, and I keep confidence in the cooperation I have with the players and also the team around, the coaches and the directors.”

Klopp: When [every midfielder is] fit, 100% [we have enough numbers], but even then we always look to strengthen, but we have to and we always did [make sure] that it must be the right player and if the right player is not available at this moment then we tend to deal with what we have rather than sign a player who is not 100% right.

Injury news

Liverpool

Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher are out for Liverpool. Darwin Nunez is suspended

Manchester United

Brandon Williams, Facundo Pellistri and Victor Lindelof remain on the sidelines for the 20-time English champions, while Mason Greenwood is still suspended.

Possible starting teams

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Fernandes, Fred, Eriksen; Sancho, Martial, Rashford

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Odds

