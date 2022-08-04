Preview: Shamrock Rovers vs KF Shkupi details for tonight
Preview: Shamrock Rovers vs KF Shkupi details for tonight

SHAMROCK Rovers face North Macedonian side KF Shkupi tonight in Dublin in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.  

Rovers were knocked out of the Champions League after losing 4-2 to Ludogorets on aggregate recently. 

If Rovers beat the Macedonians, they will face either Qarabag FK (Azerbaijan) or Ferencvarosi TC (Hungary) in the playoffs for the Group stage.  

If Rovers lose, they will drop into the Europa Conference League, they will face FC Ballkani (Kosovo) or Klaksvíkar Ítróttarfelag (Faroe Islands)  

Here's all the information you need to know about Shamrock Rovers v Shkupi. 

Dublin , Ireland - 22 April 2022; Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen BradlePhoto By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Where is Shamrock Rovers v Shkupi?  

Kick off at Tallaght Stadium 

Time 

Kick-off is at 8pm 

Date 

Thursday the 4th of August. 

How Can I Watch Shamrock Rovers v Shkupi 

The game will not be on either RTE Two, RTE New Now or Premier Sports 

The game is available on LOITV for €10. 

Tickets

They are sold out

Injuries for Rovers 

Injured: Neil Farrugia, Jack Byrne 

Doubtful: Roberto Lopes 

Suspended: None 

Injuries for Shkupi 

Injured: None 

Doubtful: Walid Hamidi, Mamadou Danfa 

Suspended: None 

Odds 

https://www.oddschecker.com/us/soccer/uefa-europa-league/shamrock-rovers-v-kf-shkupi-skopje 

Shkupi 

First Qualifying Round of the Champions League Shkupi vs Lincoln Red Imps 2-3 Shkupi won 2-3 over two legs 

Second Qualifying Round of the Champions League Shkupi vs Dinamo Zagreb. Zagreb won 2-3 over two legs 

Rovers  

First Qualifying Round of the Champions League Rovers vs Hibernians Rovers won 3-0 over two legs 

Second Qualifying Round of the Champions League Rovers vs Ludogorets. Ludogorets won 4-2 over two legs 

