Preview: Shamrock Rovers vs KF Shkupi of North Macedonia second leg details Rovers lead 3-1 on aggregate

STEPHEN BRADLEY'S Shamrock Rovers side play KF Shkupi of North Macedonia in the second leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tomorrow.
Rovers head to Macedonia with a 3-1 aggregate lead.
Last week Rovers beat their Tuesday opponents in Tallaght, and it's all set up for Rovers to progress to the Play-off stage of the Europa League.
If they win, they will either play Azerbaijani side Qarabag or Hungary's Ferencvaros in the next round.
If they lose, they will drop to the Europa Conference league and play either Ballkani [Kosovo] or Ki Klaksvik [Faroe Islands]
Here are all the details for the game tomorrow.
Incredible last-minute scenes in Tallaght ☘️ @ShamrockRovers 👏pic.twitter.com/KWQhzfe4VC
— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) August 4, 2022
Where is Shamrock Rovers v Shkupi being played?
The game will be played Phillip II Stadium in Skopje, North Macedonia,
Time
8pm (Irish Time)
Date
Tuesday, August 9th
How Can I Watch Shamrock Rovers v Shkupi
It won't be on Irish Tv, but avenues are being explored by Rovers to help fans
Details will be confirmed soon
Tickets
Shkupi
First Qualifying Round of the Champions League Shkupi vs Lincoln Red Imps 2-3 Shkupi won 2-3 over two legs
Second Qualifying Round of the Champions League Shkupi vs Dinamo Zagreb. Zagreb won 2-3 over two legs
Rovers
First Qualifying Round of the Champions League Rovers vs Hibernians Rovers won 3-0 over two legs
Second Qualifying Round of the Champions League Rovers vs Ludogorets. Ludogorets won 4-2 over two legs
Away tickets Skopje:
Physical tickets are available from club officials in Skopje. No online sales. Please contact [email protected] for collection details. pic.twitter.com/mHZHG4E5un
— Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) August 8, 2022