Ralf Rangnick knows Manchester United will have to be 'extremely good' for the Liverpool game

MANCHESTER UNITED manager Ralf Rangnick has explained why the club hired him back in November.

The German took the job from predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has improved the number of goals conceded, but not the way they have done it.

United conceded two goals this weekend to Norwich, who are at the bottom of the league.

Speaking after the game, he said: "Of course they also showed today that they were trying to win that game but, as I said, for me it's a question of being physical enough in those moments and it was not the first time today, it happened in games earlier on.

"If I still remember the game at Leeds, where we played at the end with Scotty (McTominay) and with Fred, yes it was a battle and we were up to the standards at Leeds, but this has to happen more regularly.

"It's quite obvious. Even the reason why the club contacted me in November was the fact we just conceded too many goals too easily.

"We reduced the number of goals conceded but the way that we defend is still not the standard that we need in order to be a top-four club."

United will face quadruple-chasing Liverpool on Tuesday and will know the threat they face, with a lot of his former players on show.

Liverpool beat United 5-0 in the reverse fixture in one of the most embarrassing days at the club.

"They are good, they're extremely good," Rangnick said

"Six or seven of those players used to be my/our players when we signed them for our clubs when nobody knew them.

"Again, it's no coincidence that this is probably the club with the highest number of players from our former clubs because their approach, their style of football, the way they want to play is pretty similar."

The game kicks off at 20.00.

