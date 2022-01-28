Rangers have signed their first Irish international since 1932
Rangers have signed their first Irish international since 1932

Dublin , Ireland - 23 November 2021; Ciara Grant, left, and Roma McLaughlin during a Republic of Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

History has been made in Scotland, for the first time since 1932 an Irish international has moved to Ibrox. Ciara Grant, an Irish woman, made the move to Glasgow

Grant comes from Donegal and has previously played for clubs in the Republic of Ireland like Shelbourne, UCD Waves and Sion Swifts. She joins the Gers until the end of the season.

She has just won the Women’s National League title with Shelbourne.

The other player to have played for the club are Alexander Ernest Stevenson, 1932-1934,

She has also played 12 times for her country and is a qualified doctor.

She told Rangers TV

"I am absolutely   I have had a good few weeks with the team before signing and the atmosphere is top class and I am really enjoying it," Grant said

"I am a creative central midfielder and I like to play box to box as well so I definitely think I can add something to the team and I can learn loads from the girls because there is a wealth of experience here.

"I have traveled a bit with football and I have seen some training centers and this is excellent. From the moment I came in and saw the pitches and the gym facilities, everything is top class and that is a credit to the club."

Her new manager Malky Thomson approved of the move to sign the Ireland midfielder.

"We are delighted to complete the signing of Ciara. She has been with the squad for a few weeks and has been working hard in training and has fitted in well with the group.

"She will bring further experience to our squad as we look ahead to the second-half of the season."

Rangers have 37 points from 13 games and lie on top of the Scottish Women's Premier League. They are seven points ahead of crosstown rivals Celtic.

Rangers take on Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon and Grant could be handed her debut

