Ray Dempsey will be the new Limerick senior football manager
Sport

Louth , Ireland - 25 September 2021; The Limerick flag is seen flying in the wind before the M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada finals at Annaverna Mountain in the Cooley Peninsula, Ravensdale, Louth. (Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

THE NEW MANAGER of the Limerick senior footballers will be Ray Dempsey after it has been ratified. 

Mayo native Dempsey's new role was announced by The Treaty County executive committee on Friday.

He will take up the reigns with Limerick for two-years. 

Dempsey won two consecutive Mayo championships with club side Knock more. He had been tipped for the Mayo job, but was beaten to the role by Kevin McStay. 

Last year in the senior Football Championship Limerick reached the Munster final, beating Clare and Tipperary on the way = to the final, however, they lost to eventual All-Ireland winners Kerry in the final. 

A statement from Limerick GAA read:  "The executive committee are delighted to confirm the appointment of Ray Dempsey as the new Limerick senior football manager subject to ratification by both the football and county committees," "Ray has vast experience with his club Knock more, winning the past two Mayo Senior Football Championships and has previously managed Mayo minor and under-21 football teams and will come to Limerick on a two-year term. Ray also had an impressive playing career with Mayo commanding 64 appearances. 

"Details of his back-room team will be announced in the coming weeks." 

"I am looking forward to the challenge and am hugely excited to be working with the group of players and building on their achievements of the last number of years," said Dempsey. 

