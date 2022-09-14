Republic of Ireland WU19s impress in draw with Portugal

The Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19s registered an impressive performance in a 0-0 draw with Portugal in the first of two international friendly games at Centro de Estágios do Luso.



Head Coach Dave Connell had to tweak his approach due to the late withdrawal of several players, but it was still a strong line-up with many players who have starred in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League already this year.



These games were arranged to help with the preparations for the upcoming UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championship Qualifiers, which will see Ireland travel to Poland to take on the hosts as well as Northern Ireland and France.



It was Ireland who looked the more dangerous, even if Portugal did threaten on the counter attack and display moments of technical excellence from individual players.



Cork City's Eva Mangan tried her luck from range in the first period but her effort looped over the crossbar just when it needed to dip in order to cross the line.



After the interval, Lucy Brame came on for her debut. But it was Sophie Morrin who made the next vital contribution when her shot from distance whizzed narrowly wide of the Portuguese goal.



On 63 minutes, Peamount United goalkeeper Summer Lawless was alert to make two quick saves as the home side attempted to force a breakthrough.



Connell introduced three more players on 71 minutes with Michaela Lawrence, Orlaith O'Mahony and Chloe Atkinson coming on. And it didn't take long for O'Mahony to fire a shot at goal.

