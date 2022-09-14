Republic of Ireland WU19s impress in draw with Portugal
Sport

Republic of Ireland WU19s impress in draw with Portugal

The Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19s registered an impressive performance in a 0-0 draw with Portugal in the first of two international friendly games at Centro de Estágios do Luso.Head Coach Dave Connell had to tweak his approach due to the late withdrawal of several players, but it was still a strong line-up with many players who have starred in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League already this year.These games were arranged to help with the preparations for the upcoming UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championship Qualifiers, which will see Ireland travel to Poland to take on the hosts as well as Northern Ireland and France.It was Ireland who looked the more dangerous, even if Portugal did threaten on the counter attack and display moments of technical excellence from individual players.Cork City's Eva Mangan tried her luck from range in the first period but her effort looped over the crossbar just when it needed to dip in order to cross the line.After the interval, Lucy Brame came on for her debut. But it was Sophie Morrin who made the next vital contribution when her shot from distance whizzed narrowly wide of the Portuguese goal.On 63 minutes, Peamount United goalkeeper Summer Lawless was alert to make two quick saves as the home side attempted to force a breakthrough.Connell introduced three more players on 71 minutes with Michaela Lawrence, Orlaith O'Mahony and Chloe Atkinson coming on. And it didn't take long for O'Mahony to fire a shot at goal.

Ireland grew in confidence in the final quarter, with Meabh Russell and Michelle Doonan also coming off the bench, and they continued to push for the goal that their positive approach merited.The game ended in a draw but Connell will be able to pick a lot of good points from this display ahead of meeting the same opponent again on Thursday.Elsewhere, the Ireland Women's Under-16s recorded a 5-1 victory over Wales in Dragon Park, Newport.Lauryn McCabe - younger sister of WNT captain Katie - opened the scoring before Aoibhe Brennan, Hannah O’Brien (penalty), Sorcha Melia and Rebecca Devereux added their names to the scoresheet.Head Coach Tom Elmes will be pleased by the performance as much as the result with his team playing an attractive brand of football that was complimented by hard work on and off the ball.FixturesWomen's Under-19 International FriendlySeptember 15th | Portugal vs Republic of Ireland, Centro de Estágios do Luso, KO 17:00Women's Under-16 International FriendlySeptember 15th | Wales v Republic of Ireland, Dragon Park, Newport, KO 13:00

See More: Football, Ireland

Related

A 13-year-old boy has become the youngest senior footballer to play professional football in the UK
Sport 1 hour ago

A 13-year-old boy has become the youngest senior footballer to play professional football in the UK

By: Conor O'Donoghue

James McClean has addressed the speculation over whether he will partake in acts of remembrance for Queen Elizabeth II
Sport 22 hours ago

James McClean has addressed the speculation over whether he will partake in acts of remembrance for Queen Elizabeth II

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ray Houghton believes 'Ajax are the ideal team for Liverpool to play tonight'
Sport 23 hours ago

Ray Houghton believes 'Ajax are the ideal team for Liverpool to play tonight'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

James McClean partook in the minutes silence for the queen yesterday, but stood separately from his team mates
Sport 5 minutes ago

James McClean partook in the minutes silence for the queen yesterday, but stood separately from his team mates

By: Conor O'Donoghue

IN PICTURES: the King's visit to Northern Ireland
News 31 minutes ago

IN PICTURES: the King's visit to Northern Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

€100,000 payment scheme opens for healthcare workers who died as a result of Covid-19
News 56 minutes ago

€100,000 payment scheme opens for healthcare workers who died as a result of Covid-19

By: Connell McHugh

Garth Brooks took time of his busy schedule to visit the Munster rugby team today
Sport 17 hours ago

Garth Brooks took time of his busy schedule to visit the Munster rugby team today

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The tender process for the naming rights of the Tallaght Stadium has begun
Sport 19 hours ago

The tender process for the naming rights of the Tallaght Stadium has begun

By: Conor O'Donoghue