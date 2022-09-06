Rory McIlroy is one of three nominees for 2021-22 PGA Tour Player of the Year honours
RORY MCLLROY is one of three nominees for 2021-22 PGA Tour Player of the Year honours. 

Mcllroy has hit a rich vein of form this year. The Holywood native won the Candian Open in June and followed that up his third FedEx Cup victory last week. 

LIV Golf player and Open winner Cameron Smith and Master's champion Scottie Scheffler are also up for the award. 

The shortlist was finalised by the PGA Tour Player Directors and members of the Player Advisory Council (PAC), with PGA Tour members having until September 9 to vote on this year's recipient of the Jack Nicklaus Award. 

Last week Smith made his LIV debut in Boston. The Australian tied for fourth, pocketing $1.5m (€1.51m). 

Smith and his LIV peers have been suspended from the PGA Tour as result of joining the new tour. 



 

Mcllroy, one of the most outspoken critics of the new Saudi-led format used his platform to slam the new golf event again last month. 

'This is a proud moment for me, but it should also be an incredibly proud moment for the PGA Tour.,' McIlroy said after his Tour Championship win. 

'They have had some hard times this year, but we are getting through it. It's been a very tumultuous era in our game.  

'This is the best place in the world to play golf. I don't know why you would want to play anywhere else.' 

While Smith making his debut for LIV said 'it was fantastic'. 

'To get out here today and to do what I did was pretty cool,' he said following Sunday's action.  

'It was great out there – the competition is fantastic. 

'It's loud and it feels like the course has a heartbeat. I love that and can't wait to keep going.' 

