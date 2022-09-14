Rory Mcllroy has said the possibility of losing to a LIV golfer at the BMW PGA Championship last week was a 'grim prospect'

RORY MCLLROY has said he was 'extra motivated' to win the BMW PGA Championship because of a handful of LIV golfers attending the event.

The Holywood native claimed previously that 'it would have been hard to stomach' if one of the defectors went onto the win the event.

It was won by Irishman Shane Lowry. He ended the day by a shot ahead of McIlroy and Rahm.

Mcllroy, who has become the Defacto spokesperson toward the new Saudi breakaway tour took another swipe at the players who left.

"The leader board at Wentworth last week at about 2pm on Sunday was looking pretty grim if you were in a position that I hold," said McIlroy, "That probably gave me some extra motivation and a few other guys on the leader board to get past that 14-under mark."

"I maybe put myself in a conversation too much at times, but I can't help myself because I feel strongly about it. It's up to the powers that be to try to come to some sort of, not resolution, I don't think that's the right word, but strategy going forward so that the game can drive at the highest level."

The four-time major winner also believes that the LIV golfers should not be allowed to partake in the next Ryder Cup taking place in Rome Italy next year.

"I think it is the right time to start to look towards the future of The European Team," McIlroy explained. "We've done obviously incredibly well with the core group of guys we've had over the last two decades, basically, but all good things come to an end at some point.

"I think it is time to sort of start that process and blood some of the newer guys, but it's up to those guys to put their hand up for selection. That process started last week, and we're just going to have to see how that goes over the next 12 months.

"It would be great to get some younger guys in the team. I think a home Ryder Cup is the best place to introduce them to The Ryder Cup, as well. Hopefully we see some new faces on the team next year."

McIlroy later added: "I have said it once I've said it a hundred times, I don't think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup team.

The Fortinet Championship begins tomorrow.