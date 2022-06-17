Rory Mcllroy won't apologise for his angry outburst at Brookline, after lashing out in the bunker
Sport

Rory Mcllroy won't apologise for his angry outburst at Brookline, after lashing out in the bunker

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his shot on the 11th hole during round one of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 16, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

RORY MCLLROY has stood firm on his furious reaction at the US Open and has offered no apologies for it.  

Mcllroy coming into the event at Brookline would have been confident having won the Canadian Open last week, and even carded a three-under-par 67 in the opening holes. 

But as time passed Adam Hadwin, the Canadian overtook the Holywood native with a four-under-par 66 to leave the 33-year-old tied second on the first day. 

The Northern Irishman was leading on four under after 17 holes but missed the ninth green, his final hole of the day, and failed to get up-and-down from greenside rough to save his par. 

Mcllroy lashed out by slamming one club into a bunker and fired another down the fairway on his final hole. 



 

Speaking about the incident, Mcllroy said 

"You're going to encounter things at a US Open that you just don't really encounter any other week," said McIlroy, 

"It's hard not to get frustrated because I'm walking up there going like, 'just come back into the bunker'. The thickest rough on the course is around the edges of the bunkers. 

"So, I was sort of cursing the USGA whenever I was going up to the ball, but it's one of those things. It happens here, it doesn't really happen anywhere else. You just have to accept it. 

"I gave the sand a couple of whacks because I'd already messed it up, so it wasn't like it was much more work for Harry (Diamond, his caddie), and then I just reset and played a decent bunker shot... it was really nice to hole that (par) putt." 

In other news for Ireland Shane Lowry and Seamus Power carded opening rounds of 72 and 71 respectively. 

Lowry bogeyed the par-three 16th but a good work on the 18th left him left him with the chance of a closing birdie to haul himself level with Waterford's Power. 

However, Lowry's putt from 15 feet was short and he finished two over par. 

Power’s opening round, which leaves him tied for 44th, was overshadowed by three bogeys in-a-row but he recovered very well to finish five shots off the lead. 

See More: Golf

Related

Shane Lowry LIV Golf: 'Who knows who’s going to be the next player to sign up? But I know it’s not going to be me'
Sport 2 days ago

Shane Lowry LIV Golf: 'Who knows who’s going to be the next player to sign up? But I know it’s not going to be me'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Mcllroy has taken another swipe at the LIV Golf rebels by saying 'once you make your bed, you lie in it, and they’ve made their bed'
Sport 3 days ago

Mcllroy has taken another swipe at the LIV Golf rebels by saying 'once you make your bed, you lie in it, and they’ve made their bed'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Phil Mickelson has addressed a 9/11 families’ scathing letter, blasting him for his role in the LIV Golf Invitational Series
Sport 4 days ago

Phil Mickelson has addressed a 9/11 families’ scathing letter, blasting him for his role in the LIV Golf Invitational Series

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Richie Murphy has selected his Ireland U20s Squad for the upcoming U20 Summer Series in Italy
Sport 4 hours ago

Richie Murphy has selected his Ireland U20s Squad for the upcoming U20 Summer Series in Italy

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Katie-George Dunlevy on life, winning five gold medals for Ireland, beating Leinster, and inspring Ireland's young Paralympians
Sport 5 hours ago

Katie-George Dunlevy on life, winning five gold medals for Ireland, beating Leinster, and inspring Ireland's young Paralympians

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Saturday and Sunday's TV selections from the Irish post
Sport 7 hours ago

Saturday and Sunday's TV selections from the Irish post

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Transfer roundup: Sadio Mane has joined Bayern, Arsenal have a new midfielder, and Yves Bissouma has joined Tottenham
Sport 1 day ago

Transfer roundup: Sadio Mane has joined Bayern, Arsenal have a new midfielder, and Yves Bissouma has joined Tottenham

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Vince McMahon has 'stepped back' from his WWE CEO and Chairman Roles after probe into alleged misconduct
Sport 1 day ago

Vince McMahon has 'stepped back' from his WWE CEO and Chairman Roles after probe into alleged misconduct

By: Conor O'Donoghue