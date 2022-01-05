Rotherham staff go nuts for Irish U21 JJ Kayode's first goal

IRELAND'S JJ Kayode scored his first goal for Rotherham in senior football on Tuesday night as his side defeated Crewe 4-2 in the EFL Trophy.

Kayode came off the bench for his 15th game of the season. He scored in the 82nd minute and was assisted by Irish teammate Chiedozie Ogbene to put Rotherham ahead 3-2.

Paul Warne, the Rotherham manager said the team was "buzzing" for the Irish youngster.

Joshua Kayode's first Rotherham goal last night 🇮🇪 @joshuakayode_9pic.twitter.com/hi82xUyYOL — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@RepTracker) January 5, 2022

He told the Rotherham club website:

"We all went mental when we knew it was him [who'd scored] and we’re really pleased for him,"

He is disappointed he hasn’t got a brace but, in fairness, all strikers miss, so he has to learn to miss if he’s going to score.

"His work ethic was great, his press was good and I’m really pleased with him and how he’s developing, hence why more phone calls than ever have come in about JJ.

"We just joked in there that Chieo (Ogbene) is going to do an interview with Irish football about how good JJ is!"

Former Ireland U21 Kieran Sadlier also scored a sensational equalizer to level the game at 1-1 just before half-time

"I thought they were a bit rusty to start with," Warne said about the performance.

"Like I said with them at the hotel before we came: It's not a charity, I didn’t give them game time because I thought they needed it, it’s more the fact that I want all the lads to be ready because they’re all going to play.

"They’ve all got to be ready and prove to me why they should be in the team. There’s no point in their agent telling me or their mum telling me — it needs to be with their performances on the grass.

"I thought Sads (Kieran Sadlier) was good again - he created. His run for the third goal was really good, and he scored a good goal.

"I’m blessed because I’ve got a really great group that I love and they give everything."