Roy Keane had his accent mocked by Jamie Redknapp after the pair quarreled in studio

FORMER MANCHESTER United captain Roy Keane had a verbal battle with fellow pundit Jamie Redknapp in the wake of the Tottenham and Chelsea game yesterday.

Redknapp, who is a former Spurs midfielder, teased the Corkman and poked fun at Keane's 360 view of Spurs' current squad. Keane, who is famous for blasting players, was highly critical of Spurs' players under Jose Mourinho.

However 12 months on Keane had more time for Antonio Conte's method's and even mentioned how lucky the Italian was to have Kane as the main man.

"What top players are going to go to Spurs?" 😬



Redknapp saw the funny side of Keane's change of stance and replied with:

'I thought you said they'd got no good players last year?' said the pundit

'I said Kane was good, and Son,' Keane responded.

Redknapp hit back: 'You're reversing now. Come on, do me a favor!'

Keane then had his accent mocked by his colleague that made him smile Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who was sat between the pair , added:

'I like your accent!'

It's never nice to see someone mock the Irish, especially an Englishman, but Keane took it well in fairness

Chelsea beat Spurs 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, this was their first league defeat since Conte arrived in November. That's now four times that Chelsea have beaten their London rivals this season.

They now sit two points outside the top four, although they do have games in hand on the sides around them in the table, while Chelsea are in third place, just a point behind Liverpool.