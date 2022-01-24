Roy Keane had his accent mocked by Jamie Redknapp after the pair quarreled in studio
Sport

Roy Keane had his accent mocked by Jamie Redknapp after the pair quarreled in studio

FORMER MANCHESTER United captain Roy Keane had a verbal battle with fellow pundit Jamie Redknapp in the wake of the Tottenham and Chelsea game yesterday.

Redknapp, who is a former Spurs midfielder, teased the Corkman and poked fun at Keane's 360 view of Spurs' current squad. Keane, who is famous for blasting players, was highly critical of Spurs' players under Jose Mourinho.

However 12 months on Keane had more time for Antonio Conte's method's and even mentioned how lucky the Italian was to have Kane as the main man.

Redknapp saw the funny side of Keane's change of stance and replied with:

'I thought you said they'd got no good players last year?' said the pundit

'I said Kane was good, and Son,' Keane responded.

Redknapp hit back: 'You're reversing now. Come on, do me a favor!'

Keane then had his accent mocked by his colleague that made him smile  Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who was sat between the pair , added:

'I like your accent!'

It's never nice to see someone mock the Irish, especially an Englishman, but Keane took it well in fairness

Chelsea beat Spurs 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, this was their first league defeat since Conte arrived in November. That's now four times that Chelsea have beaten their London rivals this season.

They now sit two points outside the top four, although they do have games in hand on the sides around them in the table, while Chelsea are in third place, just a point behind Liverpool.

See More: Football, Roy Keane

Related

Bob Marley will finally appear on Bohemian's away jersey after the club secured naming rights
Sport 24 minutes ago

Bob Marley will finally appear on Bohemian's away jersey after the club secured naming rights

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Andy Townsend tears into Granit Xhaka over tackle in Thursday's 0-0 draw with Liverpool
Sport 1 week ago

Andy Townsend tears into Granit Xhaka over tackle in Thursday's 0-0 draw with Liverpool

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Chiedozie Ogbene has sights set on Premier League
Sport 1 week ago

Chiedozie Ogbene has sights set on Premier League

By: Irish post

Latest

Laddie the Customs Dog helps gardaí uncover €1.4m worth of cocaine at Dublin Port
News 20 hours ago

Laddie the Customs Dog helps gardaí uncover €1.4m worth of cocaine at Dublin Port

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two pedestrians suffer serious injuries in separate Dublin collisions
News 1 day ago

Two pedestrians suffer serious injuries in separate Dublin collisions

By: Gerard Donaghy

Former Ireland international John Sheridan returns to Oldham for SIXTH stint in charge
Sport 1 day ago

Former Ireland international John Sheridan returns to Oldham for SIXTH stint in charge

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes as late broadcaster and documentary maker Jim Fahy laid to rest
News 1 day ago

Tributes as late broadcaster and documentary maker Jim Fahy laid to rest

By: Fiona Audley

Irish author Amy Cronin joins an illustrious list of female crime writers
Culture 1 day ago

Irish author Amy Cronin joins an illustrious list of female crime writers

By: Mal Rogers