Roy Keane has become the bookies favourite to become the manager of Scottish club Hibernian
FORMER IRELAND captain Roy Keane could be about to make a shock move back into football management.

Reports emerged this week that the Corkman is keen to take the vacant role at Scottish club Hibernian after they sacked Shaun Maloney on April 19.

According to The Sun, Keane's representatives have made contact with the club to take the role.

Keanes last job on the touchline was in 2011, when he held the post at Ipswich Town, before that it was Sunderland where he guided the Black Cat's into the Premier League.

In more recent years Keane has been a no 2 to Martin O'Neill with the Republic of Ireland and Nottingham Forest, and was Paul Lambert's No 2 at Aston Villa.

Keane has since stepped away from football over the last few years and has become one of key pundits for Sky.

The former Manchester captain has not shied away from returning from returning to the touchline when asked previously and has left the door open for a return

The former teammates embarked on a dog walk filled with plenty of revelations in a video on Neville's YouTube series The Overlap back in August

Keane said: "I’m pretty content at what I’m doing at the moment. But I have my days where I can be restless like everybody else. I think I’d want to be careful about what I wish for", he said at the time.

According to scotsman a number of bookmakers have made Keane the favourite at 1/1 to be the next permanent Hibs boss, his odds being slashed from 8/1, according to Pairmatch

Social media users have all had their say over the possible move

One Twitter user said: "Roy Keane to Hibs would be sensational. I’m all for it".

Another said: "I’ll take Roy Keane to hibs any day of the week"

While others think it would be a disaster

"For me if Roy Keane gets the job, I think it would be a complete disaster.

Guys not managed for 10/11 years for a start and his stats are nothing to shout about either.

Folk seem to want him because of his rep and because he’s a funny pundit, rather than his managerial ability…"

If Keane did get the job at Easter Road, it could be box office.

