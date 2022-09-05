Roy Keane has called Mikel Arteta a 'sore loser' after Manchester United's 3-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED captain Roy Keane has said he is fed up with Mikel Arteta's excuses after Arsenal lost 3-1 to Manchester United on Sunday.

Arsenal dominated the game with enormous amounts of possession but lost to United's three counter punches in the game.



It's a debut goal for Antony 🇧🇷



The Brazilian gives Manchester United the advantage against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. #MUFC | #Arsenal | #MUNARS



📽️ @SkySportsPL pic.twitter.com/r24IXBcb7N — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) September 4, 2022



Arsenal scored first thanks to Gabriel Martinelli, but the goal was ruled out for a foul on Christian Eriksen.

Arteta speaking after the game slammed the decision to rule out the goal, labelling it 'soft'

He told Sky Sports: "It's a lack of consistency. What is soft? Last week, they [Aston Villa] got a goal when there's a foul on Aaron (Ramsdale), but it's soft and it's not a foul.

"Then there's a penalty on Bukayo [Saka, by Tyrone Mings] but it's soft and not a penalty. Today this is a foul.

"There were some strong tackles and no yellow cards because the threshold is low because it's a big game. It's really difficult to accept.

Keane hit back at the Spainard after the game calling him a 'sore loser'

"Listen I’m fed up with all their excuses anyway, I’m serious. Arteta gets interviewed after the game, he’s a sore loser like us all but he’s got to give a little bit of credit to Man United, but he never does." Keane said.

"Every time he loses the game, it’s about what they didn’t do properly or the officials, stop making excuses. You done okay, take your plaudits but give me the points any day of the week."

United will play Crystal Palace next week, while league leaders Arsenal play Everton on Sunday, but before that both sides will play in their opening Europa League games on Thursday.