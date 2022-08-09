

THE HEAD OF RTE'S SPORT department has defended the decision not to show Shkupi v Shamrock Rovers on TV (8pm Irish time)

The League of Ireland champions play the North Macedonia side in the Europa League third round qualifying round clash tonight but it can only be viewed via a stream on LOITV.

Rovers have a 3-1 lead going into the game and are on the cusp of reaching play-off round to face Qarabag of Azerbaijan or Hungary’s Ferencvaros.

If Rovers lose, they drop into the group stage of the Conference League

The game will be shown on LOITV for €10, but the choice not show it on TV has annoyed many fans looking to see the game.



💻 | The Club has secured a live stream of this evening’s @EuropaLeague Qualifier v Shkupi, available in Ireland & UK only.



We are delighted our fans will now be able to tune in to what is a massive game for the Club



Stream passes are available to buy for €10 here 👇 — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) August 9, 2022



However, Pats Conference League clash with CSKA Sofia will be broadcast on the RTE News channel, the RTE News Now app and the RTE Player on Thursday

RTE's Head of Sport Declan McBennett has explained why Stephen Bradley's side aren't on TV

"At what point did we suggest we were doing people a favour? You criticised us when we didn’t cover games and now when we do…. we offered OB but the production of the game was already in contract with another supplier, so we bought the broadcast rights, said McBennett in a tweet.

A user replied to the tweet and said: " Genuinely fair play on the Pat's game. But what happened to following the league champions? Do you have a response to that?

McBennett explained again and said Champions League, which Pats take priorty over Rovers this time.

"Yes as stated extensively previously. We prioritise the Champions when they are in the CL. When they get knocked out we look at all options. When Cork were knocked out , we did Dundalk, when Dundalk were knocked out we did Rovers, when Rovers went out we did Pats," he added

Stephen Bradley's team lead 3-1 from the first leg, which was held in Taillight.

A penalty from Graham Burke gave Stephen Bradley's side an early lead and Dylan Watts made it 2-0 around the half hour mark.

The visitors pulled one back with a wonder strike from Queven Da Silva, but the victory was secured thanks to a brilliant Gary O'Neill strike from outside the box in the 96th minute.

If Rovers win, they will either play Azerbaijani side Qarabag or Hungary's Ferencvaros in the next round.

If they lose, they will drop to the Europa Conference league and play either Ballkani Kosovo or Ki Klaksvik Faroe Islands