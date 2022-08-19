CORK HURLER Shane Kingston provided a wonderful gesture to the family of Dillion Quirke after the Tipperary man passed away earlier in the month.

The 24-year-old Clonoulty-Rossmore clubman collapsed during the first half of his side's Senior Hurling Championship match with Kilruane MacDonaghs at Semple Stadium.

He was treated on the pitch before being taken to Tipperary University Hospital, where he passed away.

The funeral took place days later, where clubmates and various high profile people in the hurling world attended.



Cork hurler Shane Kingston travelled up to Clonoulty to give the Quirke family back Dillon's jersey he had swapped with him in his final game for Tipperary.



The two men had marked each other in the Munster SHC game and traded jerseys at the final whistle.



Lovely gesture❤🙏 pic.twitter.com/wQfpFZg3ib — GAA Editz (@Gaa_editz) August 18, 2022



It has been revealed by Tipperary Live journalist Enda Treacy that Kingston gave a jersey Dillon wore against Cork in his final game for Tipperary in May to his family.

"The two men had marked each other in the game and traded jerseys at the final whistle, and it was a touch of real class from Kingston to travel all that way to pay his respects, and it really showed the quality of the Cork hurling family,” Treacy said in his column.

He ended the column by saying: "Tipperary have lost a good man and a good hurler, and we are lucky to have the culture of Gaelic games we have in this county that we can rally for each other, but we will all be hoping that such a loss doesn’t befall us again anytime soon.