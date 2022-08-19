Shane Kingston provided a wonderful gesture to the family of Dillion Quirke
Cork , Ireland - 5 February 2022; Shane Kingston of Cork in action against Shane Meehan of Clare during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Cork and Clare at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. (Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

CORK HURLER Shane Kingston provided a wonderful gesture to the family of Dillion Quirke after the Tipperary man passed away earlier in the month.  

The 24-year-old Clonoulty-Rossmore clubman collapsed during the first half of his side's Senior Hurling Championship match with Kilruane MacDonaghs at Semple Stadium. 

He was treated on the pitch before being taken to Tipperary University Hospital, where he passed away. 

The funeral took place days later, where clubmates and various high profile people in the hurling world attended.  



 

It has been revealed by Tipperary Live journalist Enda Treacy that Kingston gave a jersey Dillon wore against Cork in his final game for Tipperary in May to his family. 

"The two men had marked each other in the game and traded jerseys at the final whistle, and it was a touch of real class from Kingston to travel all that way to pay his respects, and it really showed the quality of the Cork hurling family,” Treacy said in his column. 

He ended the column by saying: "Tipperary have lost a good man and a good hurler, and we are lucky to have the culture of Gaelic games we have in this county that we can rally for each other, but we will all be hoping that such a loss doesn’t befall us again anytime soon. 

