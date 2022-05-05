Sport Ireland have announced they plan to invest over €40m in total in lead up to Olympic games in 2024 in Paris

A MULT-YEAR funding package for Irish athletes has been announced today by Sport Ireland.

The €14.2m fee will be used in the lead-up to the Olympic games in 2024 in Paris.

Rowing Ireland have overtaken Athletics Ireland as the Irish sport that will receive the most funding.

According to RTE Rowing Ireland will receive financial aid totalling €3.9m in a four-year cycle, which began in 2021.

High Performance Funding Announcement:

Paul McDermott announces Sport Ireland plans to invest over €40m in total in High Performance Programme Funding throughout the Paris Cycle (2021-2024). This is an increase from €31m in the Tokyo Cycle (2017-2020) pic.twitter.com/umWxxmaHdU — Sport Ireland (@sportireland) May 5, 2022

The funds for individual sports are as follows: Horse Sport Ireland (€3.1m), Hockey Ireland (€3.3m), Cycling Ireland (€2m), Golf Ireland (€2m), Athletics Ireland (€3.365m), Irish Sailing Association (€3.3m), and Swim Ireland (€2.9m)

Paralympics Ireland will receive €3.7m.

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association's funding for 2022-2024 has yet to be confirmed and will only be decided on at the conclusion of an ongoing review and compliance with Sport Ireland's governance code.

The IABA has had its fair share of issues and yesterday Bernard Dunne resigned as High-Performance director after a dispute over an unsigned SWOT analysis.

Minister for Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht and Sport Jack Chambers voiced his concerns over the issue.

He also thanked Bernard Dunne for his role in Irish boxing.

According to Sport Ireland high performance director Paul McDermott, Sport Ireland plans to invest over €40m in total in High Performance Programme Funding throughout the Paris Cycle (2021-2024). This is an increase from €31m in the Tokyo Cycle (2017-2020)

Today's announcement was also accompanied by the publication of Sport Ireland's Tokyo 2020 review.

Sport Ireland chief executive Dr Una May said of the funding package: "Sport Ireland's high-performance strategy sets the bar high for our aims as a nation in international competition.

"In order for these objectives to be achieved, adequate resources, structures and process are required.

"Through the delivery of a multi-year funding package, Sport Ireland is putting the athlete front and centre so they can focus fully on their training and preparation.

"Augmented by robust system changes recommended in the Tokyo Games review, Sport Ireland is confident that the right framework is now in place for Ireland to deliver at Paris 2024 and beyond."