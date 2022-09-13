The 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup team of the season is out, nine irish players made the cut

The 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup team of the season was released today.
Leinster have 8 representees, while Munster have one on the roster dominated by Irish players.
Leinster's entries are Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose, James Lowe, and Johnny, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, and Josh van der Flier are included.
Munster's only entry is captain Peter O'Mahony.
The other players in the list are all French. Champions La Rochelle Raymond Rhule, Will Skelton, Danny Priso, and Grégory Alldritt.
Racing 92's French international Gael Fickou is the final entry.
And here it is 🤩
Your 2021/22 #HeinekenChampionsCup team of the season is finally complete
What do you make of it? 👀 pic.twitter.com/KfINpz8BiH
— Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) September 12, 2022
Fullback 15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby)
Winger 14. Raymond Rhule (Stade Rochelais)
Centres 13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby) , 12. Gaël Fickou (Racing 92)
Winger 11. James Lowe (Leinster Rugby)
Out half 10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster Rugby), Scrumhalf 9. Antoine Dupont (Stade Toulousain)
Front row1. Dany Priso (Stade Rochelais), 2. Rónan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby), 3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby)
Second row4. Will Skelton (Stade Rochelais), 5. Ross Molony (Leinster Rugby)
Backrow 6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster Rugby), 7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby), 8. Grégory Alldritt (Stade Rochelais)