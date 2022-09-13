The 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup team of the season is out, nine irish players made the cut

The 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup team of the season was released today.

Leinster have 8 representees, while Munster have one on the roster dominated by Irish players.

Leinster's entries are Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose, James Lowe, and Johnny, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, and Josh van der Flier are included.

Munster's only entry is captain Peter O'Mahony.

The other players in the list are all French. Champions La Rochelle Raymond Rhule, Will Skelton, Danny Priso, and Grégory Alldritt.

Racing 92's French international Gael Fickou is the final entry.