The Irish sides in the Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup's know their fixture dates and venues

THE IRISH SIDES IN THIS YEAR'S Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup have learned more information around their Euro fixtures after further details were released today by The EPCR.
BT Sport, as well as RTÉ, ITV and S4C will show the games after agreeing new broadcast deals this week.
Leinster Rugby 's first Pool A game will be on Saturday, 10 December against Racing 92 the three-time finalists, they will then face Gloucester Rugby in thr RDS on the 16th of that month.
On the 14 January 2023, Leinster will travel to the Kingsholm Stadium to take on Gloucester again. Leinster will then welcome Racing 92 to the Aviva Stadium in the final pool game
Munster play Toulouse in Thomond Park on Sunday, 11th December. They will travel to Northampton for the second game, and then welcome Northampton to Limerick in January
Graham Rowntree's side will close out the pool with a trip to France, with a game against Toulouse
Sale Sharks v Ulster Rugby will take place at the AJ Bell Stadium on Sunday 11 December. A week later Ulster will play La Rochelle at the Kingspan Stadium Saturday 17 December, 5 30pm
The return leg for that game at Stade Marcel Deflandre will take place on Saturday 14 January,
Ulster end the pool with a game against Sale Sharks at the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday 21 January.
In the EPCR Challenge Cup Connacht take on Newcastle Falcons in Galway, they travel to France to play CA Brive, the return fixture will happen in Galway in January. The final game will be against Newcastle in England
Heineken Champions Cup
Leinster
Round 1, Saturday 10 December, 4pm
Racing 92 v Leinster – Stade Oceane, La Havre
Round 2 Friday 16 December, 8pm
Leinster v Gloucester – RDS Arena
Round 3 Saturday 14 January, 1pm
Gloucester v Leinster – Kingsholm Stadium
Round 4 Saturday 21 January, 5.15pm
Leinster v Racing 92 – Aviva Stadium
Munster
Round1 Sunday, December 11, 2022, 3.15pm;
Round 1: Munster Rugby v Stade Toulousain –Thomond Park, 3.15pm;
Round 2 Sunday, December 18, 2022, 1pm;
Round 2: Northampton Saints v Munster Rugby –Cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens,
Round 3 Saturday, January 14, 2023, 3.15pm
Round 3: Munster Rugby v Northampton Saints, –Thomond Park,
Round 4 Sunday, January 22, 2023 3.15pm
Round 4: Stade Toulousain v Munster Rugby –Stade Ernest Wallon, 3.15pm
Ulster
Round 1, Sunday 11 December, 1pm
Sale Sharks v Ulster Rugby – AJ Bell Stadium
Round 2 Saturday 17 December, 5 30pm
Ulster Rugby v Stade Rochelais – Kingspan Stadium
Round 3 Saturday 14 January, 5 30pm
Stade Rochelais v Ulster Rugby – Stade Marcel Deflandre
Round 4 Saturday 21 January, 8pm
Ulster Rugby v Sale Sharks – Kingspan Stadium – Saturday 21 January
EPCR Challenge Cup
Connacht
Round 1, Saturday 10 December, 5.30pm
Connacht v Newcastle Falcons – The Sportsground Galway
Round 2 Friday 16 December, 9pm
CA Brive v Connacht– Stade Amédée-Domenech
Round 3 Saturday 13 January, 5 30pm
Connacht v CA Brive – The Sportsground Galway
Round 4 Saturday 21 January, 8pm
Newcastle Falcons v Connacht - Kingston Park, Newcastle