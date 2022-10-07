The Irish sides in the Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup's know their fixture dates and venues

THE IRISH SIDES IN THIS YEAR'S Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup have learned more information around their Euro fixtures after further details were released today by The EPCR.

BT Sport, as well as RTÉ, ITV and S4C will show the games after agreeing new broadcast deals this week.

Heineken Champions Cup

Leinster Round 1, Saturday 10 December, 4pm Racing 92 v Leinster – Stade Oceane, La Havre Round 2 Friday 16 December, 8pm Leinster v Gloucester – RDS Arena Round 3 Saturday 14 January, 1pm Gloucester v Leinster – Kingsholm Stadium Round 4 Saturday 21 January, 5.15pm Leinster v Racing 92 – Aviva Stadium Munster Round1 Sunday, December 11, 2022, 3.15pm; Round 1: Munster Rugby v Stade Toulousain –Thomond Park, 3.15pm; Round 2 Sunday, December 18, 2022, 1pm; Round 2: Northampton Saints v Munster Rugby –Cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Round 3 Saturday, January 14, 2023, 3.15pm Round 3: Munster Rugby v Northampton Saints, –Thomond Park, Round 4 Sunday, January 22, 2023 3.15pm Round 4: Stade Toulousain v Munster Rugby –Stade Ernest Wallon, 3.15pm

Ulster

Round 1, Sunday 11 December, 1pm

Sale Sharks v Ulster Rugby – AJ Bell Stadium

Round 2 Saturday 17 December, 5 30pm

Ulster Rugby v Stade Rochelais – Kingspan Stadium

Round 3 Saturday 14 January, 5 30pm

Stade Rochelais v Ulster Rugby – Stade Marcel Deflandre

Round 4 Saturday 21 January, 8pm

Ulster Rugby v Sale Sharks – Kingspan Stadium – Saturday 21 January

EPCR Challenge Cup

Connacht

Round 1, Saturday 10 December, 5.30pm

Connacht v Newcastle Falcons – The Sportsground Galway

Round 2 Friday 16 December, 9pm

CA Brive v Connacht– Stade Amédée-Domenech

Round 3 Saturday 13 January, 5 30pm

Connacht v CA Brive – The Sportsground Galway

Round 4 Saturday 21 January, 8pm

Newcastle Falcons v Connacht - Kingston Park, Newcastle