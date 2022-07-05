The Ireland Under-20's will play England tonight you can it live on Youtube
THE IRELAND Under-20 team to face England in the latest U-20 Six Nations Summer Series match takes place tonight at 7pm Irish time. 

Richie Murphy has made four changes to the side with Ethan Coughlan, Scott Wilson, Adam McNamee and Lorcan McLoughlin all returning to the team. 

Anyone looking to see the game can watch it on the Six Nations YouTube channel. 

“I think the guys have shown great character all through the Summer Series so far,” said Murphy.

“Firstly with France, we got them on a really good day, and then South Africa were very big, very powerful.

“It’s a big learning curve for us. We’ve got a new group together, quite a few young lads have come in since the Six Nations.

“It’s going to be difficult (against England). It’s another massive, big physical challenge. England have size about them.

“We just have to look after ourselves, tidy our own game up and go back to the basics of ball carrying and looking after the ball, the clean out and imposing our game on England.”

The team is as follows

Front Row: George Hadden, James McCormick, Scott Wilson

Second Row: Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Adam McNamee  

Backrow: Reuben Crothers(capt), Lorcan McLoughlin Diarmuid Mangan

Half backs: Ethan Coughlan (scrumhalf) Sam Prendergast (out half)   

Centers: Daniel Hawkshaw, Fionn Gibbons  

Wingers: Dylan O’Grady, Aitzol King  

Fullback: Patrick Campbell 

Replacements 16. Dominic Rhys 17. Kieran Ryan 18. Darragh McSweeney , 19. Charlie Irvine , 20. Ronan O’Sullivan , 21. Andrew O’Mahony , 22. Reece Malone 23. George Coomber, 24. Shay McCarthy , 25. Josh Hanlon , 26. George Shaw

