The Irish Goverment will back Ireland's joint bid to host Euro 2028 with letter of support this week

IRELAND'S GOVERNMENT are expecting to back the country's joint bid with Scotland, Wales, England and Northern Ireland to host the Euros in 2008 this week.

Cathrine Martin, the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts and Sport and Minister of State Jack Chambers will back the FAI with a letter of support that will be sent to the Government

It is reported that Martin will indicate to the cabinet that the joint bid by the FAI will push UEFA in the right direction

The deadline to host the biggest European event in world football passes tomorrow.



BREAKING: England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have confirmed a joint bid to host the 2028 Euros. pic.twitter.com/R0PF64HgVx — SPORTbible (@sportbible) February 7, 2022



The venues and logistics have not been decided by experts in Ireland, but according to RTE ministers will hear that close to 150,000 football fans could travel to Ireland for the tournament.

The Government will likely provide funding for venues, transport, security and fan zones.

Ireland and the home nations are in a prime position to host the tournament after Turkey and Russia pulled their interest from hosting the event

According to the Irish times

"Cabinet, which meets at 10am in Dublin Castle, to be chaired remotely from Washington DC by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, will be briefed that a successful staging of Euro 2028 could bring up to 150,000 visitors and €600 million in spending, depending on how many matches would be staged in Ireland.

"About 50 per cent of supporters would be expected to come from outside the UK and Ireland – but the Government would have to front up costs on venues, transport, security and “fan zones”.