The Irish sides in the Europa conference League and Europa League know who they will face next after draws were made

Sport

BOTH DRAWS FOR THE PLAY-OFFS in the Europa League and Europa Conference League were made today.  

League of Ireland Champions Shamrock Rovers will play either Qarabag FK (Azerbaijan) or Ferencvaros (Hungary) if they manage to get past Shkupi (North Macedonia) over their third-qualifying two legs. 

Rovers will also learn who they will play in the Conference League play-off if they are knocked out of the competition and relegated to the third tier of European competition.  

Rovers play the Shkupi tie on Thursday in Tallaght. 

Those two legs will be played on August 4 and 9. 



 

If Sligo Rovers get past Viking FC, it's the winners of Dunajská Streda (Slovakia) and FCSB (Romania) who await them. 

Rovers playing the Norwegian side on Thursday 

St Pat's will need to beat CSKA Sofia to face the winner of Brondby(Denmark) vs Basel (Switzerland) 

Those ties will be played over August 4 and 11. 

Europa Conference League play-off draw: 

Sligo Rovers/Viking FC v Dunajská Streda (Slovakia) and FCSB (Romania 

St Pat's/CSKA Sofia, vs Brondby vs Basel 

FC Ballkani (Kosovo) and Klaksvíkar Ítróttarfelag (Faroe Islands) v Shamrock Rovers (if Rovers get knocked out of the Europa League) 

Europa League play-off draw: 

Qarabag FK (Azerbaijan) or Ferencvarosi TC (Hungary) v Shamrock Rovers/Shkupi (North Macedonia) 



 

