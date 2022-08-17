The new Mayo manager of the senior footballers 'will be confirmed next week' says county secretary Dermot Butler
Mayo , Ireland - 29 June 2019; A warm up room awaits players prior to the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match between Mayo and Armagh at Elverys MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

A NEW MAYO manager is set be confirmed next week says county secretary Dermot Butler. 

Butler also admitted that the process of appointing James Horan's successor will need to be investigated. 

After Mayo were well beaten by Kerry in the All-Ireland quarter-final in late June, Horan stepped down from his role as Mayo boss. 

Mike Solan, Ray Dempsey, Kevin McStay and Declan Shaw emerged as the four candidates to replace Horan, but the 29 July deadline has passed, and no replacement has come in. 



 

Speaking to Mayo News, Butler said ' “The rules state that this is the process which must be followed and that’s exactly what’s being done,” 

“However, it is too drawn out and we should definitely look at shortening that going forward. Seven weeks leaves a lot of time for speculation and that’s of no benefit.” 

Treasurer Valerie Murphy and County chairman Seamus Tuohy are reported to be the board’s representatives on the interviewing panel along with an unnamed former Mayo footballer. 

The interviews will take place this weekend and will include a 20-minute presentation, with Butler saying that a decision will be made “early next week”. 

“That will be the end of the process and we should have news early next week. We’re all looking forward to that and I’ve always said that we’ll eventually end up with the best man for the job.”

