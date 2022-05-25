Three Irish boxers are on course to win a medal at the European Championships

IRELAND'S excellent work in the world of boxing looks set to continue at the European Championships in Armenia.

Three of the country's boxers are on the cusp of winning a medal, a week after Lisa O'Rourke and Amy Broadhurst won gold medals at the World Championships in Istanbul.

Sean Mari, a flyweight from Dublin's Monkstown Boxing Club overcame Omer Ametovic of Serbia thanks to a split 4-1 decision.