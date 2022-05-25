Three Irish boxers are on course to win a medal at the European Championships

IRELAND'S excellent work in the world of boxing looks set to continue at the European Championships in Armenia.
Three of the country's boxers are on the cusp of winning a medal, a week after Lisa O'Rourke and Amy Broadhurst won gold medals at the World Championships in Istanbul.
Sean Mari, a flyweight from Dublin's Monkstown Boxing Club overcame Omer Ametovic of Serbia thanks to a split 4-1 decision.
Sean Mari is now just one win away from a European medal.https://t.co/u7KNgVmiNy@IABABOXING #boxing #Irishboxing
— Irish-Boxing.com (@Irishboxingcom) May 25, 2022
Gabriel Dossen, a middleweight beat Mofid Rami Kiwan of Bulgaria via a unanimous victory
And finally JP Hale, lightweight hailing out Star ABC boxing club in Belfast bested Finland's number Arslan Khatev in a 3-2 split decision.
However it was bad news for Adam Hession,the team captain and featherweight from Galway after a in a 4-1 split-decision went in Belgium's Vasile Usturoi favour