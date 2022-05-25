Three Irish boxers are on course to win a medal at the European Championships
BELGRADE, SERBIA - OCTOBER 26: Attila Bernath (L) of Hungary punches Sean Mari (R) of Ireland during the AIBA World Boxing Championships Flyweight (51kg) match at Stark Arena on October 26, 2021 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

IRELAND'S excellent work in the world of boxing looks set to continue at the European Championships in Armenia.

Three of the country's boxers are on the cusp of winning a medal, a week after Lisa O'Rourke and Amy Broadhurst won gold medals at the World Championships in Istanbul.

Sean Mari, a flyweight from Dublin's Monkstown Boxing Club overcame Omer Ametovic of Serbia thanks to a split 4-1 decision.

Gabriel Dossen, a middleweight beat Mofid Rami Kiwan of Bulgaria via a unanimous victory

And finally JP Hale, lightweight hailing out Star ABC boxing club in Belfast bested Finland's number Arslan Khatev in a 3-2 split decision.

However it was bad news for Adam Hession,the team captain and featherweight from Galway after a in a 4-1 split-decision went in Belgium's Vasile Usturoi favour

Each fighter will get the chance to win the bronze medal on Friday.

