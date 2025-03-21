Barry ‘the Celtic Banshee’ triumphs in Cannock

EARLIER this month Jess Barry, known as "The Celtic Banshee", fought Linzi Buczynskyj for the Commonwealth Silver Featherweight Title at the Premier Suite in Cannock.

The fight took place at the Excelsior Sporting Club's St Patrick's Dinner Show.

Barry won the fight and retained her English Title.

The event also included a Midlands Area Light Heavyweight Title fight between Cliff Henry and Ryan Whelan.

The event was a black-tie evening that included an Irish whiskey tasting, drinks reception, and gourmet meal with wine.

It was hosted by Steve Bunce, former World Champion Richie Woodhall, and Irish boxing legend Barry McGuigan MBE.