Welsh test next up for Republic of Ireland WU16s

Sport

London , United Kingdom - 12 November 2020; A detailed view of the Republic of Ireland jersey during the International Friendly match between England and Republic of Ireland at Wembley Stadium in London, England. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The Republic of Ireland Women's Under-16s will cross the Irish Sea to take on Wales in two International Friendly games.

Having recently come together for a training camp in Carlow, this new-look squad will now get to face the challenge of two games in Dragon Park, Newport.

Head Coach Tom Elmes has been able to call up an array of talented players, including Lauryn McCabe, who is the younger sister of Ireland WNT captain Katie McCabe.Elmes and his staff will use this camp as an opportunity to assess his squad ahead of another game, against Switzerland, in November.

Republic of Ireland WU16 Squad

Goalkeepers: Clodagh Fitzgerald (Cork City), Laura Fanning (Rock Celtic)

Defenders: Chloe Wallace (Fairview Rangers), Aoibhe Brennan (Shelbourne), Ciara Fitzpatrick (Cork City), Clodagh Daly (Shamrock Rovers), Kayla Maguire (Cherry Orchard), Kiera Sena (Cork City), Lucy O'Rourke (Shelbourne)

Midfielders: Della Cowper Grey (Peamount United), Emma Duffy (Sligo Rovers), Katie Lawlee (Treaty United), Sarah McCaffrey (Albion Rovers), Hannah Healy (Shelbourne), Sorcha Melia (Bray Wanderers) Amy Tierney (Shamrock Rovers), Lila Conroy (City SC, San Diego), Freya Healy (Peamount United)

Forwards: Hannah O'Brien (Shelbourne), Anna Butler (DLR Waves), Lauryn McCabe (Shamrock Rovers), Rebecca Devereux (Shelbourne)

International Friendly GamesSeptember 13th | Wales v Republic of Ireland, Dragon Park, Newport, KO 13:00September 15th | Wales v Republic of Ireland, Dragon Park, Newport, KO 13:00

See More: Football, Ireland

