Dublin and Kerry rank in most Instagrammable locations for 2022

DUBLIN AND Kerry have ranked among the most Instagrammable locations worldwide, according to travel website Big 7 Travel's updated 2022 list.

Using a scoring system that analyses the number of hashtags per destination, survey results from the site's social media audience and input from its editorial team, it was decided that Dublin was the 27th most Instagrammable location in the world.

"Ireland’s picturesque capital belongs on everyone’s bucket list," the list said about Dublin. "Its plethora of medieval history, charming pubs, street art and lively culture are just a few things that make it an Instagrammer’s dream.

"Wander the halls of the world’s most epic library, aka, The Library of Trinity College and bring your #bookworm aesthetic full circle. And then clink a few pints of Guinness in the uber photogenic Temple Bar area."

Kerry was slightly behind on the list, coming in at 39th.

Big 7 Travel said "the Emerald Isle isn't short on spectacular scenery, but Kerry is probably its most jaw-dropping location."

"From craggy cliffs and Ireland’s highest mountain range to 9th-century mansions and age-old pubs, you can guarantee no two pictures will ever be the same. A stop-off in the small fishing town of Dingle is a must, as is a trip out to the Skellig Islands, where Star Wars was recently filmed."

London ranked twelfth for having more that 145 million photos tagged there.

"From the opulence that pours out of Buckingham Palace to the iconic candy-coloured houses of Notting Hill and sweeping views from the London Eye; it’s no surprise that London is truly in a league of its own."

Singapore took the top spot, with Boracay in the Philippines coming in second and Oahu in Hawaii third.

The full list can be found here.