Why Dublin’s new Chancery Hotel is the ultimate city centre retreat

DESPITE its increasingly cosmopolitan nature, Dublin remains indisputably Irish.

It still has its elegant Georgian squares, vibrant Temple Bar with its clubs and pubs, O’Donoghue’s with a seisún going full throttle most nights of the week, Grafton Street with its shops and buskers, and of course Croke Park and the Aviva Stadium.

With St Patrick’s Day coming up, the city is preparing to party on down even further than it usually does during the rest of the year.

The St Patrick’s Festival has a host of events and activities, with the centrepiece being the Parade on Monday, March 17.

For full details of events from treasure hunts to seisúns, and from concerts to storytelling gatherings visit stpatricksfestival.ie/events

Dublin also has a new hotel: The Chancery on Ship Street Great, in the shadow of Dublin Castle.

This is one of the city’s top luxury hotels, just to the south of St Patrick’s Cathedral.

For those who perhaps don’t value close proximity to a cathedral quite as a huge plus it’s also within easy walking distance of some of Dublin’s top restaurants, bars, and pubs.

Dublin's literary tradition haunts every pub in the capital, lurking in every nook and cranny of the city.

The ghosts of Joyce, Shaw, Wilde, O'Casey, Behan, Yeats and Goldsmith are everywhere.

So having digested that vibe in the pubs you’ll probably want to go back to your Chancery room, and write some poetry.

The rooms couldn’t be better suited for the purpose — a sense of calm pervades everywhere in this immaculate building, thanks to the natural

It’s pretty much the perfect base from which to explore the city and join in all the festivities.

Partying all over, you can retreat back to your luxury rooftop suite, with vast terrace and exquisite views.

But perhaps you’d rather write your poetry in the speakeasy bar, and soak up the Dublin atmosphere.

There, while waiting for inspiration, you’ll be able to avail of the special St Patrick’s cocktail the Tír na nÓg — Tullmore Dew Whiskey, Stillgarden Glas 55, Midori melon liqueur, lemon, rhubarb bitters and green apple.

We’ve no way of knowing, but it’s probably the sort of cocktail St Patrick himself would have enjoyed.

The Chancery offers nightly rates from €210 on a B&B basis.