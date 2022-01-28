Stunning Irish castle named Best Luxury Hotel in Ireland

DONEGAL’S only 5-star hotel has been named as the most luxurious offering across all of Ireland.

Lough Eske Castle, which first opened as a hotel in 2007, has gained a reputation as one of Ireland’s best hotels in the years that have passed.

As well as having an award-winning food and beverage offering, including the 2 AA Rosette Cedars Restaurant, they offer spacious suites and a luxury spa.

It is located just outside Donegal Town, where it is nestled within 43-acres of forest woodland hugging the shores of Lough Eske.

With 97 spacious guestrooms, the Lake Lodge, the CARA Organic Beauty Spa and swimming pool, Cedars Restaurant and the Gallery Bar - with a new bar launching in summer 2022 - Lough Eske Castle is widely held to be redefining the meaning of luxury in the North-West of Ireland.

And this month they achieved a new accolade – being named the Best Luxury Hotel in Ireland in The Times’ best hotel list.

The plush venue found itself at the top of a list of 14 luxury Irish hotels, beating the likes of Ashford Castle in Co. Mayo and Adare Manor in Co. Limerick to take lead position.

Speaking about their achievement Lough Eske Castle General Manager, Donal Cox said: “We are beyond delighted to be named as the best luxury hotel in Ireland by this esteemed publication, The Times in the United Kingdom, whose views we hold in such high regard.

“To be featured alongside such stunning properties across Ireland is a huge compliment, giving further proof that Donegal is firmly on the map as a haven for UK visitors.”

He added: “We are passionate about showcasing Donegal as destination for all international markets and we see this demand bouncing back from the UK and North America for 2022, after what has been a very tough two years for all in the travel and tourism industry. “Despite these challenges, I am delighted to see the hard work, loyalty, dedication and passion our team have shown throughout this time be recognised by accolades such as this.”

The title follows similar praise bestowed upon the popular Donegal resort by the readers of the Conde Naste Traveler Magazine – who voted it in their top ten hotel choices.

“We were also recently named one of the top ten hotels by the readers of Conde Nast Traveler Magazine for the fourth consecutive year, illustrating our continued efforts to provide the best of Donegal hospitality to our guests,” Mr Cox said.

“Thank you to all who have supported us over the years, we look forward to welcoming you back all to Lough Eske Castle throughout 2022 and beyond,” he added.

For more information about Lough Eske Castle click here or to see the Times' list in full click here.