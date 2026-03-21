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Thirty-two counties and a thousand stories
Travel

Thirty-two counties and a thousand stories

FROM ancient monasteries and lonely mountains to haunted castles and wild coastlines, we take a tour around Ireland’s counties uncovering sights and curiosities.

Co. Antrim

TOP ATTRACTION:
This part of the country has always had its fair share of myth and legend. St Patrick tended pigs here, on the slopes of Mount Slemish; before him the Wee Folk and the odd giant inhabited the Nine Glens of Antrim. All long gone now (probably), but the atmosphere, and the landscape, remains ethereal and magic.

HIDDEN GEM: The Gobbins on the coast allows you to do a spot of cliff-climbing by means of via ferrata contraptions, in relative safety.

KEY FACT: Islandmagee in the south of the county gained notoriety as a home of witchcraft, particularly in the 18th century.

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See More: Ireland, Travel

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