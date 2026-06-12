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Ireland confirms new visa requirements for nationals of three non-EU countries
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Ireland confirms new visa requirements for nationals of three non-EU countries

IRELAND has confirmed new visa requirements for visitors from three non-EU countries.

Under the new guidelines, passport holders from Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia will be required to obtain a visa before their arrival in the country.

The new rules, announced by Migration Minister Colm Brophy this week, will take effect from Monday, June 15, 2026.

The move is set to bring Ireland in line with travel guidelines in place in Britain and across the EU.

“Irish visa requirements are kept under continuous review,” Minister Brophy said.

“The aim is to strike the right balance between maintaining effective immigration controls and ensuring that people can continue to come to Ireland to visit, work, study, or join family members,” he added.

The change in requirements has been described as a “carefully considered” move, by Mr Brophy’s department.

“We recognise that changes of this nature may affect some individuals who may already have travel plans in place,” Minister Brophy said.

“There will be transitional arrangements for those people to help manage the change.”

The move follows the introduction of a visa requirement for nationals of Eswatini, Lesotho, Nauru and Trinidad and Tobago in Ireland which took effect in 2025.

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See More: Ireland, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts, Saint Lucia, Visa

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