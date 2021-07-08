HERE'S WHY a trip to New Zealand should be on your bucket list.
Lying in the South Pacific Ocean, the island country of New Zealand is one of the most sought-after travel destinations in the world. For many, it is a once in a lifetime trip, offering everything from rolling hills to stunning glaciers, misty fjords, mountains and quiet beach coves. It’s also known for being home to some of the friendliest people in the world, making tourists feel welcome with their laid-back charm.
Below, you will find everything you need to know on planning a trip down under.
When is the best time to visit New Zealand?
With a varied climate, New Zealand boasts subtropical summers with temperatures reaching around 25C. However, winters can get rather chilly with temperatures on the South Island dropping as low as -10 degrees.
With reverse seasons to Ireland, the best time to visit is Autumn (March to May), when crowds are beginning to dwindle but it is still warm. During the autumn season, you will also receive a better rate on accommodation and activities.
If winter sports are your thing, visit in July or August to see Queenstown and the Central Plateau be transformed into a winter wonderland. If you are looking to ski or snowboard, the Southern Alps are the ideal terrain for this.
Top activities to do when visiting New Zealand
As the basecamp for South Island exploration, Christchurch is a must-see city, combining the impressive architecture of urban regeneration, alongside some of the country's richest heritage. The city is bustling with street artists, a thriving hospitality scene and large open green spaces, offering one the highest qualities of life in the world.
For a unique experience, visitors should try the Tramway Restaurant; a unique experience where guests can see the best sites the South has to offer while enjoying a gourmet meal in the luxury tram car.
New Zealand’s remote beauty spots
For those looking to escape the tourist traps and head into the remote beauty spots, places like Motueka Saltwater Baths, Oparara Arches and Stewart Island are not to be missed. The islands are also home to some of the world’s best beaches, including Maitai Bay in Northland, Ninety Mile Beach and Piha beach in Auckland.
Overall, New Zealand is one of the best destinations to visit in the world. From the most welcoming people to the variety of outdoor sports on offer and stunning scenery like nowhere else on earth, the trip is a must for families and solo explorers alike.