Why a trip to New Zealand should be on your bucket list

Lying in the South Pacific Ocean, the island country of New Zealand is one of the most sought-after travel destinations in the world. For many, it is a once in a lifetime trip, offering everything from rolling hills to stunning glaciers, misty fjords, mountains and quiet beach coves. It’s also known for being home to some of the friendliest people in the world, making tourists feel welcome with their laid-back charm.

Below, you will find everything you need to know on planning a trip down under.

When is the best time to visit New Zealand?

With a varied climate, New Zealand boasts subtropical summers with temperatures reaching around 25C. However, winters can get rather chilly with temperatures on the South Island dropping as low as -10 degrees.

With reverse seasons to Ireland, the best time to visit is Autumn (March to May), when crowds are beginning to dwindle but it is still warm. During the autumn season, you will also receive a better rate on accommodation and activities.

If winter sports are your thing, visit in July or August to see Queenstown and the Central Plateau be transformed into a winter wonderland. If you are looking to ski or snowboard, the Southern Alps are the ideal terrain for this.

Top activities to do when visiting New Zealand