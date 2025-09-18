Award-winning Irish whiskey goes on sale in Ireland for first time
Business

Award-winning Irish whiskey goes on sale in Ireland for first time

AN Irish whiskey which is popular in the US and Asia will go on sale in Ireland for the first time this month.

Co. Antrim based whiskey brand Bushmills will launch their 12-year-old single malt, which has already won gold medals around the world, to the island of Ireland later in the coming weeks.

Bushmills will release its 12-year-old single malt in Ireland this month

Crafted at their Old Bushmills Distillery, in the village of Bushmills on Northern Ireland’s Causeway Coast, the whiskey is triple distilled before spending 12 years maturing in three hand-selected casks.

“This is a beautifully balanced whiskey that truly captures the essence of our single malt style,” says Bushmills’ Master Blender Alex Thomas.

“12 years is a sweet spot for whiskey,” he added.

“It has enough time to develop rich, layered flavours, while still retaining a vibrant, approachable character.”

Bushmills 12 Year Old is already popular in the US and Asia

Mr Thomas explained: “Our triple distillation process adds an extra layer of smoothness and refinement, making each sip exceptionally clean and rounded.

“That’s why it’s a favourite for experienced whiskey drinkers and an inviting choice for those discovering single malts.

“It’s the perfect experience of the character and craft of Bushmills.”

Founded more than 4,000 years ago, Bushmills is widely deemed the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery.

“Bushmills’ 12 Year Old Single Malt will be available across the island of Ireland from late September 2025, in all major retailers and specialist off-licences, priced at £45 / €55 for 700ml,” the brand confirmed.

