Police probe hit-and-run theory after man found injured in Co. Derry passes away

POLICE in Co. Derry are exploring the possibility that a man who passed away earlier today after being found with serious injuries had been involved in a hit-and-run incident.

The man, aged in his 60s, was found in Dungiven in the early hours of this morning.

Police have now appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have captured footage that could assist their inquiries to contact them.

"Police received a report at approximately 1.35am that an injured man had been found in the Foreglen Road area," said Detective Inspector Gillian Connolly.

"Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services.

"The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died.

"We are continuing to investigate the circumstances and at this time, we believe that he may have been injured in a hit-and-run road traffic collision.

"As part of our enquiries, we would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist.

"Were you in the area between 1am and 2am this morning, Sunday, November 2? Did you see anything that may help with our investigation?"

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 123 of November 2.