Gardaí launch murder investigation after man dies four days on from Co. Kildare assault

GARDAÍ have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man days after he was assaulted in Co. Kildare.

Ryan Gibbons, 29, was found unresponsive in McGee Terrace in Kildare town in the early hours of last Sunday, October 26.

He was taken to Naas General Hospital, where he sadly passed away on Thursday.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information amid reports that Mr Gibbons was involved in an altercation with a group of young people on a bus before he was assaulted.

"Gardaí continue to investigate a serious assault that occurred in Kildare town in the early hours of Sunday, October 26, 2025," read a statement.

"The man, aged in his 20s, who was found unresponsive on McGee Terrace at approximately 3.15am, has passed away in hospital.

"A post-mortem examination has been carried out, the results of which will not be released for operational reasons.

"Following the post-mortem examination, An Garda Síochána has now commenced a murder investigation.

"Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information in relation to this incident."

Road users who were in the area between 2-4am and who may have video footage are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

Mr Gibbons, who previously lived in Blanchardstown, Dublin, will be laid to rest in Kildare on Friday, November 7.