Taoiseach condemns 'deeply disturbing' arson attack at IPAS centre in Co. Louth

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has described an arson attack at an International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) centre in Co. Louth as 'deeply disturbing'.

Five people, including a baby, had to be rescued from the top floor of the building in Drogheda following the fire on Friday night, while other residents were evacuated.

Gardaí have said that following initial reports that the fire was started by the discharge of fireworks, investigations now indicate 'that the fire was started deliberately'.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at the building on George's Street at around 8.30pm on Friday, with damage to the property leaving 28 residents homeless.

Gardaí said that a number of those rescued from the top floor were taken to hospital for assessment.

"Following initial reports of the fire being started by the discharge of fireworks, investigations by An Garda Síochána to date indicate that the fire was started deliberately by person or persons unknown," said gardaí.

"An Garda Síochána has commenced an investigation into the attempted arson of this residential property.

"This was an extremely dangerous act endangering the lives of the residents, including children, who were in their home at the time.

"The occupants of the property were safely evacuated and a number were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for medical assessment."

'Abhorrent'

Following the fire, the Taoiseach tweeted: "I condemn in the strongest terms the deeply disturbing incident at the IPAS centre in Drogheda.

"To put vulnerable families, including young children, at risk is abhorrent and has no place in our society.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by this horrifying experience."

Jim O’Callaghan, Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, said there would be 'serious consequences for those responsible'.

"This was a terrifying ordeal for the women and children living there, a number of whom were taken to hospital," he added.

"Alternative accommodation is now being sourced for the residents affected.

"A full garda investigation into this arson attack is underway."

Matt Carthy, Sinn Féin spokesmen on Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, also condemned those responsible.

"The appalling arson attack on the International Protection Centre in Drogheda could have easily resulted in death and serious injuries," he said.

"There can be no excuse for such action and those involved must be held to account.

"This was clearly a very frightening ordeal for those impacted.

"I want to commend the Fire Service for rescuing people, including small children, from this fire and preventing lives from being lost.

"The gardaí must now be allowed to do their job and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice."

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation from an incident room at Drogheda Garda Station.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for anyone with any information on the incident to come forward.

Anyone who was in the George's Street area of Drogheda between 7.30pm and 8.20pm on Friday or anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200 or any garda station.