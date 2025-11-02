Pedestrian dies after bus collision on motorway in Co. Kildare
Pedestrian dies after bus collision on motorway in Co. Kildare

File photo (Image: Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie)

A MAN has died following a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian on a motorway in Co. Kildare.

The incident happened between junction 8 and junction 7 eastbound on the N7 motorway at Kill at around 3.30pm on Saturday.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was seriously injured and taken to Tallaght University Hospital, however, he passed away last night.

"The male driver (aged in his 30s) of the bus was uninjured and two passengers received non-life-threatening injuries," read a garda statement.

It added that a post-mortem is due to take place and appealed for witnesses to contact gardaí.

Investigators have also urged any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on (045) 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

