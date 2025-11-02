Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman left seriously injured in Co. Tyrone
News

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman left seriously injured in Co. Tyrone

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured during an incident in Co. Tyrone.

The man, aged in his 40s, remains in custody while the woman, also in her 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

It follows an incident at a property in Dungannon on Saturday morning.

"At approximately 11.30am, it was reported that a woman had sustained a serious leg injury inside a property in the Altmore Drive area of the town," said Chief Inspector Graham Dodds.

"Officers attended and administered first aid until colleagues from other emergency services arrived.

"A woman, aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Police conducted a number of enquiries and subsequently arrested a man, aged in his 40s, in the Armagh area.

"He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries."

