‘Soldier F’ legal costs of £4.3m an ‘insult’ to Bloody Sunday victims

THE British Government paid legal costs of £4.3m to defend Soldier F in a trial which came to a close last month, it has been revealed.

The former paratrooper, whose identity is protected by a court order, was accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney when members of the Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civil rights protesters on the streets of Derry on January 30, 1972.

He was also charged with five attempted murders during the incident in Derry's Bogside area.

He denied all seven charges and was found not guilty on all of them by judge Justice Patrick Lynch at Belfast Crown Court earlier this month.

This week it has been revealed that the British Government spent £4.3m on the former soldier’s defence.

The figure was released in a parliamentary answer to SDLP MP Colum Eastwood.

"The Ministry of Defence (MOD) is committed to supporting veterans and their families," an MOD spokesperson said in response to the question.

"As part of this, Soldier F has received legal and welfare support throughout his legal proceedings at public expense.

“The legal fees associated with these proceedings (including associated judicial reviews) amount to £4.3 million, which may marginally rise once the final bills are received.

“These costs cover the period from when Soldier F was initially charged in March 2019. This includes costs associated with the Judicial Review leading to the PPS recommencing proceedings in 2022."

Mr Eastwood said the amount spent on the trial is "sickening".

“The British Government has spent £4.3m of our money to defend Soldier F over the last six years,” he said.

“The premium that is placed on defending soldiers is an insult to victims who are left to fight for truth and justice alone - it is sick.”

He added: “The people of Derry will never leave the Bloody Sunday families and the wounded to fight alone,” the MP added.

“We are still with them and will never abandon them.”