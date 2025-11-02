Arrest after man dies following 'reports of disturbance' in Dublin last night

GARDAÍ have made an arrest after a man died following 'reports of a disturbance' in Dublin last night.

The man, aged in his 20s, passed away in hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

Gardaí said they are 'investigating all the circumstances' of the death and have arrested a man, also aged in his 20s, as part of their investigation.

"At approximately 10.30pm, gardaí received reports of a disturbance at Curragh Hall Crescent, Tyrrelstown, involving a group of individuals," read a garda statement.

"On the arrival of gardaí, those involved had dispersed.

"A short time later, a male in his 20s arrived at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown with serious injuries. The male was subsequently pronounced deceased.

"A male in his 20s has been arrested by investigating gardaí and is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939, at a garda station in the Dublin Region."

The scene at Curragh Hall is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau, while the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation from an incident room at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

A Family Liaison Officer has also been assigned to support the family of the deceased man.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.