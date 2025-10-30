London Irish businesswoman joins educational programme to mentor future leaders

LONDON Irish businesswoman Jacqueline O’Donovan has joined a prestigious educational programme to mentor future leaders.

The entrepreneur joined the Haberdashers’ Advantage: Empowering Education, Character, and Futures programme following an invitation from Sir William Anthony Bowater Russell.

An initiative from the Haberdashers’ network of schools, it is designed to prepare young people for future opportunities and challenges.

“It is a privilege to be part of a programme that so powerfully connects tradition with opportunity,” said Ms O’Donovan.

She added: “The Haberdashers’ Advantage represents the best of British education – investing in character, collaboration, and futures.

“Through the Habs Aspire mentoring programme, I’m particularly passionate about encouraging young people to explore careers in construction, waste, and logistics – industries that are vital to the UK economy but often overlooked by school leavers,” Ms O’Donovan explained.

The businesswoman, who last year stepped down from the MD role she held at the family business O’Donovan Waste for more than three decades, is widely recognised for her industry achievements over the decades,

Last year she was made an OBE in King Charles’ Birthday Honours, for her “outstanding contribution to recycling, safety, and industry”.

Last month she took part in an historic ceremony marking her being made a Freeman of the City of London earlier this year.

“I hope to inspire more girls to consider jobs that have traditionally been male-dominated and to see the value and purpose these careers can offer,” Ms O’Donovan said of her plans for her new mentoring role.

“These sectors offer incredible opportunities for innovation, sustainability, and leadership,” she explained.

“I also want to show young men and women that there is a place for them at every level of these industries, by mentoring and sharing my own experiences.”