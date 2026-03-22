British insurance company InsurEvo chooses Co. Carlow as base for new European hub

BRITISH insurance company InsurEvo has announced that it will expand into Ireland with the opening of a new European hub in Co. Carlow.

The move is designed to establish Ireland as a central operational hub, supporting both its business activities and European growth through JustCover, the company's travel insurance brand.

The new site is expected to create 22 jobs across a range of roles including operational support, IT, HR and administration.

"As a leading international business, InsurEvo is serious about backing the expansion of one of our Group businesses — JustCover — in Ireland," said Chris Rolland, CEO of InsurEvo Group.

"Our strategic decision to commit to creating 22 new jobs is good news for both the sector and the South East region at large."

The new hub will be based at the Carlow campus of South East Technological University (SETU).

It marks a vote of confidence in the South East region's talent base, excellent connectivity and the pipeline of skilled graduates emerging from SETU.

The move is expected to generate valuable opportunities for graduates and the wider community in Carlow.

"Carlow is an energetic, ambitious town with a rapidly growing skills base and we are delighted to be investing here," said Peter Clark, Director at JustCover.

"The ongoing transformation of SETU and the wider South East makes this the right place for long-term growth, innovation and job creation.

"We're excited to build our team in Carlow and look forward to welcoming our first colleagues this spring."

David Denieffe, SETU's Chief Operating Officer, said: "We are very pleased to welcome JustCover to our Carlow campus as the first corporate client in our new Corporate Services Building.

"Their decision to locate here, alongside a commitment to create 22 jobs, is a strong endorsement of the region's talent base and the calibre of graduates emerging from South East Technological University."

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