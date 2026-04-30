Shannon and Knock among Irish airports set to receive funding injection

FOUR Irish airports will receive a funding injection totalling almost €8m this year.

The grants will be allocated under the Irish Government’s Regional Airports Programme 2026-2030 it was confirmed today.

Donegal and Kerry airports will also receive funding under the programme.

“I am pleased to allocate almost €8 million in capital funding this year to support Shannon, Ireland West (Knock), Kerry and Donegal airports,” Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien said.

“This level of targeted support, provided under this Government’s new Regional Airports Programme 2026-2030, is an indication of the importance Government attaches to regional airports,” he added.

Under the prgramme Shannon Airport will receive €1,936m, Ireland West (Knock) Airport will receive €2.834m, Kerry Airport will receive €2.766m and Donegal Airport will receive €367k.

This funding will “support connectivity and balanced regional development, while seeking to maximise the use of existing capacity across our regional airports”, Minister O’Brien’s department explained.

The funding will also cover the new safety and security upgrades across all four airports and enable the completion of a solar PV farm project at Ireland West Airport - which will provide the airport with electricity from renewable resources.”

“Strong, well‑connected regional airports are essential to economic development, tourism and job creation,” Minister O’Brien said.

The Regional Airports Programme funding helps our airports to meet future demand and to further build their resilience.”

Minister of State with responsibility for Rural Transport, Jerry Buttimer said supporting regional airports was key to supporting tourism in Ireland.

“Shannon, Ireland West, Kerry and Donegal airports are not only vital to maintaining connectivity for the communities and businesses they serve, but act as gateways for visitors to some of the most beautiful parts of our country,” he said.

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