Taoiseach hails new AstraZeneca facility in Dublin as 'significant vote of confidence' in Ireland

TAOISEACH Michal Martin has described the opening of a new AstraZeneca manufacturing facility as a 'significant vote of confidence' in Ireland's life sciences sector.

The global pharmaceutical company, which employs more than 100 people in Ireland, unveiled its new Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing site in Dublin on Thursday.

Developed with the support of IDA Ireland, the facility will use advanced automation, AI and innovative new technologies to push the boundaries of science and manufacturing.

AstraZeneca say the site will play a key role in the development and launch of its new medicines and will improve their delivery to patients.

"Investments like this state-of-the-art new manufacturing facility strengthen our healthcare and biopharma base, support high-quality employment, and help ensure medicines can be supplied to patients around the world," said the Taoiseach.

"It is a significant vote of confidence in Ireland's life sciences ecosystem and in the highly-skilled people who work across the sector.

"I warmly welcome AstraZeneca's continued commitment to Dublin and I commend IDA Ireland for its ongoing work in supporting and securing investments of this scale."

Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland, echoed the Taoiseach by hailing AstraZeneca's continued investment in Ireland as an endorsement of the country's infrastructure and workforce.

"Healthcare and biopharma remain a key growth driver within IDA Ireland's strategy, and investments like this new API facility underline Ireland's strength in advanced manufacturing, innovation and talent," he said.

"We are delighted to support AstraZeneca as it continues to expand its operations in Dublin, creating high-value jobs and strengthening the resilience of global supply chains while delivering life-changing medicines for patients worldwide."

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