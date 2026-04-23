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New flight from Shannon Airport opens up business and travel opportunities in ‘major European hub’
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New flight from Shannon Airport opens up business and travel opportunities in ‘major European hub’

A NEW route which launches at Shannon Airport this week will open up business and travel opportunities between Ireland and Germany.

The new direct service between Shannon and Frankfurt will take off for the first time on Saturday, April 25.

Operated by Discover Airlines, which is a subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group, will run weekly until October 24, a spokesperson for Shannon Airport said.

The new Shannon to Frankfurt route will launch this weekend

“This new route offers passengers a quick two-hour journey to one of Europe’s most connected hubs,” they explained.

“From there they can avail of extensive onward connections to destinations across Europe and beyond to Asia, Africa and the Americas.”

Niall Kearns, Airport Director of Shannon Airport, described the launch of new route as “special”.

“We’re excited to welcome our first Frankfurt-bound passengers through Shannon on Saturday,” he said.

“This service opens up opportunities for both business travel and inbound tourism,” he added.

“Germany is a key market for Ireland, and having a direct link from a major European hub to the Wild Atlantic Way is a real advantage, helping to bring more visitors into the region and supporting local hotels, attractions, restaurants and businesses along the west coast”.

The service, which starts this Saturday, April 25, comes with coordinated onward flight and rail connections through Frankfurt.

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See More: Frankfurt, Germany, Ireland, Shannon Airport

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